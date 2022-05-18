24m ago
Jaguars hire longtime 49ers executive Waugh as assistant GM
The Jacksonville Jaguars formally hired Ethan Waugh as the team’s assistant general manager on Wednesday. Waugh, who had been rumored to be in line for the job for more than a month, worked alongside current Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke for a dozen seasons (2005-16) in San Francisco.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars formally hired Ethan Waugh as the team’s assistant general manager on Wednesday.
Waugh, who had been rumored to be in line for the job for more than a month, worked alongside current Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke for a dozen seasons (2005-16) in San Francisco. Waugh served as the 49ers' senior personnel assistant (2012-14) and senior player personnel coordinator (2015-17) while Baalke was GM in San Francisco.
“Strengthening the personnel department was a priority this offseason, and we are thrilled to make this addition to the team," Baalke said in a statement. "I know he will work tirelessly to help build a winning organization here in Jacksonville.”
Waugh most recently served as San Francisco's vice president of player personnel (2021-22) following three seasons as the team's director of college scouting and football systems.
