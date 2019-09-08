30m ago
Jaguars LB Jack ejected after throwing punch against Chiefs
Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack has been ejected after taking a swing at Chiefs linebacker Demarcus Robinson. Jack had to be restrained by two team officials and essentially pulled off the field.
The Canadian Press
Jack and receiver Sammy Watkins got into a shoving match after a play, and then Robinson came in and shoved Jack in the back. Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey and others joined in, prompting officials to throw five flags and a hat onto the ground.
Jack eventually got the boot.