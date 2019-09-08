Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack has been ejected after taking a swing at Chiefs linebacker Demarcus Robinson.

Jack had to be restrained by two team officials and essentially pulled off the field.

Jack and receiver Sammy Watkins got into a shoving match after a play, and then Robinson came in and shoved Jack in the back. Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey and others joined in, prompting officials to throw five flags and a hat onto the ground.

Jack eventually got the boot.