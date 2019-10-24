JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Marcell Dareus needs surgery to repair a core muscle injury and is expected to miss four to six weeks.

The 330-pound Dareus has 13 tackles in six games this season. It's likely second-year pro Taven Bryan will get more playing time.

Jaguars receiver Dede Westbrook had the same surgery in September 2017, starting the year on injured reserve and missing the first nine games. Tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins had the surgery in October 2018 and missed the final 11 games.

Dareus, a ninth-year pro, has 365 tackles and 37 1/2 career sacks in nine seasons with Buffalo and Jacksonville. The Jaguars acquired the former Alabama standout two years ago in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL