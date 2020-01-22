The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Wednesday former Washington head coach Jay Gruden has been hired as the team's new offensive coordinator.

Gruden coached Washington from 2014 until five games into last season, when he was fired after an 0-5 start. The 52-year-old finished with a 35-49-1 record as head coach in Washington. Washington made the playoffs in 2015 in Gruden's second year as head coach.

Prior to his time in Washington, Gruden was the offensive coordinator of the Cincinnati Bengals from 2011-2013. The Bengals made the playoffs all three seasons Gruden was in charge of their offence.