Stephen A.: Ramsey will not have big impact on Rams this year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan says his team is "doing just fine" after trading its best player.

Khan issued a statement Wednesday more than 16 hours after he approved the trade of two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams for three draft picks.

Khan says "the Jacksonville Jaguars are doing just fine today. I give kudos to our football staff for not only managing this matter extremely well, but giving our team and fans a lot to look forward to in years to come."

Jacksonville (2-4) got first-round picks from the Rams in 2020 and 2021, along with a fourth-rounder in 2021.

Ramsey ended up leaving Jacksonville one month after requesting a trade following a sideline exchange with coach Doug Marrone and a less-public confrontation with personnel chief Tom Coughlin.

Ramsey sat out the past three games with a back injury that several people inside the organization believe was either made up or exaggerated to avoid playing for the Jaguars.

Khan says "credit also goes to our players for their professional approach throughout this situation. It did not go unnoticed. Now it's time to turn the attention again to what's most important — the Jacksonville Jaguars."

