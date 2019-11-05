Del Rio: There was no way Jags weren't going back to Foles

Nick Foles is ready to return.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone announced on Tuesday that the hero of Super Bowl LII would start at quarterback for the team when it returns from its bye week on November 17 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Foles, signed in the offseason to a four-year, $88.1 million deal, has been out since the first game of the season when he broke his clavicle in the first quarter against his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rookie Gardner Minshew, a sixth-round pick out of Washington State, has started in Foles's stead, leading the team to a 4-5 mark.

The Jaguars sit two games back of the Houston Texans for first place in the AFC South and two games behind the Chiefs for the second AFC wild-card spot.