Jaguars reopening facility under guidelines
The Jacksonville Jaguars are reopening their facilities at TIAA Bank Field Tuesday under guidelines to ensure the safety of all employees.
TSN.ca Staff
Fowler on how optimistic NFL officials are about conduction of offseason workouts as planned
Among the guidelines include having an Infectious Response Team, limiting the number of employees on site, enforcing social distancing and cleaning procedures, and making sure masks are worn at all times unless employees are alone in their office.
The Jaguars also announced all employees returning to the facility will do so on a voluntary basis.