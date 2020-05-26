Fowler on how optimistic NFL officials are about conduction of offseason workouts as planned

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reopening their facilities at TIAA Bank Field Tuesday under guidelines to ensure the safety of all employees.

Tomorrow, the @Jaguars reopen their facility at @TIAABankField.



While the team's football & business operations have remained fully open on a virtual basis for the entirety of #COVID19, here's a thread explaining phase 1 of the facility reopening process ⬇️ — Tad Dickman (@TDickman89) May 26, 2020

Among the guidelines include having an Infectious Response Team, limiting the number of employees on site, enforcing social distancing and cleaning procedures, and making sure masks are worn at all times unless employees are alone in their office.

The Jaguars also announced all employees returning to the facility will do so on a voluntary basis.