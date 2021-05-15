Why Riddick doesn't see Rodgers finishing his career in Green Bay

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said Sautrday first round draft pick Travis Etienne will take all his minicamp reps at wide receiver.

#Jaguars coach Urban Meyer told reporters that first-round RB Travis Etienne will take all of his minicamp reps at WR. “Worst case scenario you have a running back that's elite with receiver skills,” Meyer said. Similar, it seems, to Le’Veon Bell in his prime. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 15, 2021

Etienne was drafted 25th overall after playing four seasons at running back at Clemson.

