Jaguars rookie RB Etienne taking reps at WR
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said Sautrday first round draft pick Travis Etienne will take all his minicamp reps at wide receiver.
Etienne was drafted 25th overall after playing four seasons at running back at Clemson.
"Worst case scenario you have a running back that's elite with receiver skills," Meyer said, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
