The Jacksonville Jaguars will use their franchise tag on pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The report came shortly after Ngakoue announced on Twitter Monday morning that he had informed the Jaguars he would not be signing a long-term deal with the team.

"The Jaguars are aware I no longer have interest in signing a long term contract in Jacksonville," Ngakoue wrote. "Duval, I love you and gave you guys everything I got. I’m thankful for the journey and look forward to continuing my career elsewhere."

Schefter notes the franchise tag will allow the Jaguars to trade Ngakoue, if that's what the team decides, or is forced, to do.

A third-round pick of the Jaguars in 2016, Ngakoue appeared in 15 games last season, posting 41 tackles, eight sacks, 13 tackles for a loss and one interception.

He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2017 when he recorded a career-high 12.5 sacks. He has recorded at least eight sacks in each of his four seasons in the NFL and has a career total of 37.5 in 63 games.