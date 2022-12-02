Who will sign first: Judge, deGrom or Verlander?

Right-hander Jacob deGron has signed a five-year deal with the Texas Rangers, it was announced Friday night.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the contract is for $185 million and includes a sixth-year option that would take the total deal to $222 million and also contains a full no-trade clause.

DeGrom is as dominant as any pitcher in baseball when healthy but has struggled to stay on the field in recent seasons.

After winning back-to-back Cy Youngs in 2018 and 2019, deGrom made all his starts during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He made a combined 26 starts over the next two years.

In 11 outings this past season, deGrom went 5-4 with a 3.08 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 64.1 innings. He made 15 starts the year before, posting a miniscule 1.08 ERA with 146 strikeouts in 92.0 innings.

A native of DeLand, Fla., deGrom has spent nine seasons in New York with the Mets and owns a career ERA of 2.52 and a WHIP of 0.99.

Now, 34, deGrom made his big league debut as a 25-year-old in August of 2014. The year after, he made four postseason starts to help the Mets to the World Series, where they were eventually defeated by the Kansas City Royals in five games.

