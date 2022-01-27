P.K. Subban on incident involving brother: I'm embarrassed, our game is better than this

Jacksonville Icemen forward Jacob Panetta has been suspended for the remainder of the 2021-22 ECHL season for a "racial gesture" toward defenceman Jordan Subban of the South Carolina Stingrays on Saturday night.

“Insensitive actions and gestures, regardless of intent, cannot be tolerated in our game,” ECHL commissioner Ryan Crelin said in a statement. “We all need to learn and grow from this incident, and remain steadfast to further educating and advancing our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion throughout our league.”

The Iceman have 38 games left on their regular season schedule.

The league says Panetta can apply for a reduction of the suspension and reinstatement after March 17, 2022.

"Mr. Panetta will have a conditional opportunity to apply to the ECHL for a reduction of the suspension and reinstatement after March 17, 2022, pending successful completion of a learning experience conducted in conjunction with the National Hockey League’s Player Inclusion Committee," the release said.

More to follow.