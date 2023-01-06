Clowney: '95 per cent sure I won't be back' with Browns

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney expects to be looking for a new team this off-season.

The 2014 first overall pick told Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer that Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers will likely be his last with the Browns.

"Ninety-five per cent sure I won't be back," Clowney said Thursday. "But there's still that 5 percent. You never know what can happen."

Clowney has two sacks in 12 games this season, his second with the Browns. He had nine sacks in his first year with the team last season.

The 29-year-old said he believes he has fallen out of favour with the team's coaching staff.

"I just feel like I need to be around somebody that believes in me and my ability," Clowney said. "(It can't) just be me believing in myself. I believe in myself more than anybody."

"(They've) got their own guys, and I ain't one of them," he added. "So it's time for me to get my exit slip."

Clowney began his career with the Houston Texans and spent a season with both the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans before joining the Browns. He has 43 sacks in 109 career games.

The Browns have already been eliminated from postseason contention entering Week 18.