Stephen A. not sold on Jaguars as favourites in AFC

One very big name was added to the Jacksonville Jaguars injury report on Friday.

According to Michael DiRocco of ESPN, Ramsey is questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Tennessee Titans because of an ankle injury. Ramsey was not listed on their injury report prior to Friday.

Jaguars will list Leonard Fournette (hamstring), Jalen Ramsey (ankle), T.J. Yeldon (ankle), D.J. Hayden (toe), and A.J. Cann (triceps) questionable for Sunday's game against Tennessee. Ramsey and Hayden added to injury report on Friday. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) September 21, 2018

Running backs Leonard Fournette and T.J. Yeldon are also listed as questionable, so the Jags could be short-handed in Week 3.

After a win over the New York Giants in the opener, Jacksonville continued their momentum with a victory over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Week 2.