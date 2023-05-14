CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox reinstated infielder Jake Burger from the 10-day injured list on Sunday.

Burger was starting at designated hitter and hitting seventh for the White Sox against the Houston Astros.

Burger played in two rehab games with Triple-A Charlotte after he went on the injured list May 4 for a strained left oblique.

He is hitting .224 with seven home runs and 14 RBIs in 23 games this season.

The White Sox also optioned catcher Carlos Pérez to Charlotte. He went 1 for 4 in three games after he was recalled from Triple-A on May 7.

___

