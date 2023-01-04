Forward Jake DeBrusk is not with the Boston Bruins on their California road trip after suffering an injury in the Winter Classic.

Head coach Jim Montgomery said via Matt Porter of the Boston Globe an update on him is expected on Thursday.

Montgomery: DeBrusk not on trip. Update tomorrow. Callup TBD (we are expecting Wagner) — matt porter (@mattyports) January 4, 2023

The 26-year-old was injured in the Winter Classic despite scoring the game-tying and game-winning goal Sunday at Fenway Park.

DeBrusk was in a walking boot after the game and did not practice with the team on Wednesday as they skated in Los Angeles ahead of their matchup with the Kings on Thursday.

The Edmonton native has 16 goals and 14 assists for 30 points in 36 games so far this season.

The Bruins head into Thursday's matchup with a record of 29-4-4 for an NHL-best 62 points.