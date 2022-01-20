What impact will Whitehead deal have on CFL receiver market?

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian wide receiver Jake Harty to a contract extension, it was announced Thursday.

The 31-year-old from Calgary played in all 14 games for the Riders last season, recording 10 special teams tackles.

Prior to joining Saskatchewan, Harty spent three seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks. The University of Calgary product's best offensive season came in 2017 when he recorded 27 catches for 226 yards and one touchdown in 18 games.

He won a Grey Cup with the Redblacks in 2016 and initially signed with the Green and White in 2018.