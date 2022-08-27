BRAINERD, Minnesota—If the CRMC Championship presented by Gertens comes down to the final three holes Sunday, the safe bet is on Jake Knapp. The leader heading into the final round is a combined 12-under on Nos. 16, 17 and 18 this week, and it’s those holes that have helped him to get to 20-under through 54 holes at the PGA TOUR Canada event at Cragun’s Legacy Courses.

Knapp, looking for his third career PGA TOUR Canada title, has a one-shot lead over Trent Phillips (19-under). Conner Godsey and first- and second-round leader Alexander Herrmann are tied for third, at 18-under.

An eagle on the par-5 16th was what Knapp said was his shot of the day on an afternoon when he had plenty of highlights.

“I hit what I thought was a great drive and ended up in the right rough and had to dodge a few trees,” Knapp said. “But I ended with kind of a perfect cut (shot).”

Using a 2-iron, the former UCLA Bruin kept his ball low, under a few branches, and turned in a great shot, the ball landing on the green and rolling about 20 feet.

“I finally got a putt to drop. So that was nice,” Knapp said of his subsequent make. “I made a lot of pars there for a while. So, it was nice to see one go in.”

It was Knapp’s fifth eagle of the tournament, tying a PGA TOUR Canada record with still 18 holes to play.

Knapp had a run of six consecutive pars before the eagle. He finished with a round of 61, collecting seven birdies along the way and a front nine score of 29. His 61 is the third of the tournament, joining Herrmann and Phillips, who also turned in 9-under rounds this week. Prior to Saturday’s round, Knapp’s career-low PGA TOUR Canada 18-hole round was a 63, something he had done twice—most recently at this season’s first event, the Royal Beach Victoria Open.

“I’m trying to stay super patient. I tried to stay really, really patient here all week,” Knapp said. “I really didn’t think the scores were going to be this low. But the course is kind of soft, and it’s let me hit shots a little closer to some of these holes.”

Momentum, he added, is huge.

“I’ve seen a few putts go in and had a few bounces go (my) way,” Knapp said. “It definitely makes a difference.”

The winner Sunday receives 500 Fortinet Cup points and $36,000.