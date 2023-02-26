New York Rangers forward Jake Leschyshyn, Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jordie Benn, and Boston Bruins forward Vinni Lettieri have cleared after being placed on waivers Saturday.

Leschyshyn, 28, is on the first year of a three-year, $2.3 million deal and has a cap hit of $766,667. TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston previously reported that Leschyshyn would be moved to clear the space needed to acquire Patrick Kane from the Chicago Blackhawks. He has been scratched the Rangers' past two teams due to 'roster management.'

Jake Leschyshyn has been loaned to the AHL's Hartford Wolfpack while the Rangers have recalled forward Ryan Carpenter.

The 5-foot-11 forward was acquired by the Rangers from the Vegas Golden Knights after claiming him on waivers on Jan. 11.

Leschyshyn appeared in 35 games this season without recording a point, including 13 games with the Rangers.

Drafted 62nd overall in the 2017 NHL Draft by the Golden Knights, Leschyshyn has two goals and six points in 76 career games split between the Golden Knights and Rangers.

Benn appeared in 12 games with the Maple Leafs and registered a goal and two points. He last played during the Maple Leafs' 3-2 overtime victory over the Rangers on Jan 25.

Lettieri has not appeared in a game for the Bruins this season and has 16 goals and 37 points in 41 games with AHL Providence this season.