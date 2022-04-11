Is there still reason to believe Jets could make playoffs?

Toronto Maple Leafs

Head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters Monday that defenceman Jake Muzzin is not 100 per cent and will not play Tuesday evening against the Buffalo Sabres.

Muzzin is dealing with a different issue than the concussion that forced him to miss a month an a half from mid-Frbruary to early April, Keefe said. He has played three games since retirning, totaling one goal.

Keefe also confirmed that Erik Kallgren will get the start in net Tuesday night. Jack Campbell is dealing with an issue not connected to his previous rib injury and is also not 100 per cent, so the Leafs are giving him more rest.

Defenceman Rasmus Sandin took the ice before the Maple Leafs' main session Monday morning for drills as he continues to work his way back from a knee injury that has kept him out since March 19. Keefe told reporters after the injury Sandin would be out for "weeks."

The 22-year-old has five goals and 11 assists in 51 games so far this season.

Meanwhile, forwards Auston Matthews (therapy day) and Wayne Simmonds (illness) were absent from Monday's practice. Kyle Clifford took Matthews' spot in the top six.

Here were their lines courtesy of TSN's Mark Masters:

Bunting - Clifford - Marner

Mikheyev - Tavares - Kerfoot

Nylander - Kampf - Engvall

Abruzzese - Blackwell - Spezza-

Rielly - Liljegren

Brodie - Holl

Giordano - Lyubushkin

Muzzin

Campbell departed after the first drill (not unusual)

Montreal Canadiens

Samuel Montembeault will start Monday against the Winnipeg Jets.

Montembeault was one of three goaltenders on the ice for Monday's morning skate, along with Carey Price and Cayden Primeau.

Head coach Martin St. Louis did not have a timeline on how long goaltender Jake Allen will miss after sustaining an injury on Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Primeau will serve as the team's backup on Monday night. Price spent time after the morning skate working with goalie coach Eric Raymond on the extra ice surface.

Forward Nick Suzuki did not skate Monday due to maintenance.



Winnipeg Jets

With Mark Scheifele already ruled out for Monday's game, the Jets recalled forward Mikey Eyssimont from the Manitoba Moose on an emergency basis.

Philadelphia Flyers

It looks like Flyers fans are on the brink of getting a look at one of their team's young prospects.

According to head coach Mike Yeo, forward Bobby Brink will make his NHL debut Tuesday night against the Washington Capitals after signing a three-year, entry-level contract over the weekend.

Brink was the team's second-round pick (No. 34 overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft.

The 20-year-old helped the University of Denver win the men's NCAA championship with a 5-1 victory over Minnesota State on Saturday. He had 14 goals and 43 assists in 41 games for the team this past season, leading all of college hockey with 57 points.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Michigan teammates Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg both skated with the Blue Jackets Monday morning for the first time since signing their entry-level contracts last week, tweets Bailey Johnson of the Columbus Dispatch.

Johnson had eight goals and 29 assists in 32 games for the Wolverines this season while Blankenburg put up 14 goals and 15 assists in 38 games.

St. Louis Blues

Defenceman Torey Krug and forward Tyler Bozak are both getting close to a return, head coach Craig Berube said via Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Both players will accompany the club on their road trip beginning Tuesday in Boston against the Boston Bruins. Krug (hand) has been out since March 22 while Bozak (lower-body) has been out since March 13.