Poeltl expected to be in lineup as Raptors go for 4th straight win

Newly-acquired forward Jakob Poeltl is available to make his Toronto Raptors debut Friday night against the Utah Jazz.

The 27-year-old was re-acquired by Toronto early Thursday morning in a deal with the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Canadian centre Khem Birch, a conditional 2024 first-round pick and two future second-round picks.

The Vienna, Austria native began his career with the Raptors after being selected No. 9 overall in 2016. He played two seasons with the Raps before being dealt to the Spurs in the summer of 2018 in a deal involving Kawhi Leonard. Poeltl played the next four and a half seasons in San Antonio before returning to the Raptors this week.

"I was excited. It was a little bit of mixed emotions," said Poeltl on Friday. "I’m leaving a life behind in San Antonio, I was there for 4.5 years. This past year has been tough because we were losing games but I’m excited to play winning basketball again and try to play for a playoff spot.”

Coincidentally, the Spurs were in Toronto to play the Raps on Wednesday, meaning Poeltl was able to take his physical the next day and be in uniform against the Jazz.

In 46 games this season, Poeltl is averaging 12.3 points and 9.0 rebounds per game in 2022-23. For his career, Poeltl averages 7.8 points and 6.4 boards.

After their matchup with Utah, Toronto will be back in action at home Sunday afternoon against the Detroit Pistons. The Raptors have won three straight games and are sitting in the final play-in position in the Eastern Conference.