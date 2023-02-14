TORONTO — Jakob Poeltl's 30 points were one shy of a career high as he led the Toronto Raptors past the Orlando Magic 123-113 on Tuesday.

Poeltl also had nine rebounds in his best performance since being traded to Toronto (28-31) last Thursday.

He had a career-best 31 points for the San Antonio Spurs in a 117-110 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 15.

Pascal Siakam added 26 points with four rebounds and six assists for the Raptors, while Fred VanVleet scored 10 and had a season-high 15 assists in a critical Raptors victory.

The win means that Toronto and Orlando, who are jockeying for the final play-in berth in the NBA's Eastern Conference, will finish their season series 2-2.

Wendell Carter Jr. led Orlando (24-35) with 26 points and Jalen Suggs came off the bench to score 24.

Chris Boucher, from Montreal, fell to the ground as he went for a two-handed drunk with 1.5 seconds left in the first quarter. He sat on the ground and egged on the sellout crowd of 19,800 at Scotiabank Arena to cheer before getting up and hitting a free throw to make it 35-27 for the Raptors.

The Magic took the lead with 6:55 left in the half when Franz Wagner nailed a three-pointer to make it 47-46. The two teams traded the lead back and forth before Orlando went on an 8-2 run to end the half with a 70-65 lead.

Forward Thad Young, who had been a sparkplug for Toronto off the bench in the first quarter, left the game in the second with a knee strain and did not return.

A 9-3 run to start the third brought the Raptors back into the game, but the Magic continued to press.

VanVleet passed the ball from the ground to Siakam, who drilled a three-pointer with 7:35 left in the quarter. Poeltl followed that up with a four-foot shot to make it 83-75 for Toronto and force an Orlando timeout.

Fultz's field goal with 1:49 left to play was the last score of the third quarter, as the Raptors entered the final frame with a 94-89 lead.

Siakam nailed a 21-foot step back jumper over six-foot-10 Franz Wagner nearly five minutes into the fourth quarter to extend Toronto's lead to 11 points. The Raptors kept pressing throughout the quarter to maintain their lead.

Poeltl sank a seven-foot hook shot with 29.1 seconds left in the game for his 30th point of the night and the final score of the game.

ALL-STAR BALL — Siakam was presented with a black and white all-star basketball by Raptors general manager Bobby Webster. Siakam was named an injury replacement last Friday and will be making his second all-star game appearance this coming weekend.

INJURIES — The Raptors were without forward O.G. Anunoby (left wrist sprain), guard Gary Trent Jr (left calf strain) and Otto Porter Jr (left foot, toe dislocation surgery).

Forward Precious Achiuwa, who sprained his right ankle on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons, was back in the starting lineup on Tuesday.

UP NEXT — Toronto hosts the New Orleans Pelicans on Feb. 23, a lengthy break thanks to the NBA all-star game.

This was also the last game before the break for the Magic, who will welcome Detroit on Feb. 23.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2023.