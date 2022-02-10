BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jakub Voracek scored 16 seconds into overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a comeback 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

Oliver Bjorkstrand, Jack Roslovic and Brendan Gaunce also had goals for the Blue Jackets, who won for the fourth time in five games and second straight on a five-game road trip following Tuesday’s 5-4 comeback win at Washington. Elvis Merzlikins made 24 saves.

Rasmus Dahlin, Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch scored for the Sabres in their first game back from the All-Star break. Tage Thompson had two assists and Dustin Tokarski stopped 30 shots for the Sabres, who have lost three in a row.

Boone Jenner’s face-off win and Zach Werenski’s team-leading 20th assist set up Voracek for the winning goal on a shot from the right circle that tucked inside the far post.

The Blue Jackets scored twice in the third period for their 14th comeback win of the season and sixth when trailing after two periods.

Bjorkstrand got the tying goal on a power play with 5:35 left in the third period. After Andrew Peeke drew a holding penalty on Okposo, Patrik Laine fed Bjorkstrand at the left edge of the crease for his 13th goal of the season.

Gaunce cut the Sabres lead to 3-2 at 4:48 of the third, slipping a sharp-angled shot from the left circle between Tokarski’s pads for his first of the season.

Okposo gave Buffalo a 2-1 lead with 1:37 remaining in the second period. Mark Jankowski’s pass from behind the net set up Okposo in the slot for a one-timer, his ninth goal of the season.

Tuch boosted Buffalo’s advantage 12 seconds into the third period. Receiving a pass from Jeff Skinner in front of the net, Tuch spun around and lifted the puck over Merzlikins' left pad for his sixth goal in 14 games with the Sabres since being acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights in a trade for former captain Jack Eichel.

Dahlin scored his eighth to tie the score at 3:27 of the second. Utilizing Thompson’s screen in front of the net, Dahlin sent a shot from the point that hit Merzlikins’ glove on its way into the net. Video review confirmed the on-ice official’s ruling that the puck was not touched by Thompson’s high stick.

Columbus took the lead 9:05 into the first when Roslovic tallied his eighth goal on a pass from the left corner that ricocheted off the skate of Buffalo defenseman Mark Pysyk.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jackets: D Gavin Bayreuther went to the dressing room in the third period after he missed a check and crashed into the boards. … Laine played with a wrap on his left wrist. He was listed as a game-time decision after leaving the ice during Wednesday’s practice in Buffalo. … F Carson Meyer was a healthy scratch following his call-up from the minors on Wednesday. Meyer would have made his NHL debut if Laine could not play.

Sabres: F Casey Mittelstadt returned to practice in a non-contact jersey Wednesday before missing his 38th game with an upper-body injury.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Continue road trip Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens, who this week named former Columbus special teams consultant Martin St. Louis as interim head coach.

Sabres: At Montreal on Sunday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports