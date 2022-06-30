Free agent guard Jalen Brunson intends to sign a four-year, $110 million deal with the New York Knicks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Thursday.

Furthermore, Charania reports the Mavericks never received a chance to make an offer to the 25-year-old guard.

Brunson averaged 16.3 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.9 rebounds in 79 games with Dallas in 2021-22.



Brunson averaged 21.6 points, 3.7 assists, and 4.6 rebounds in 18 games this post-season as the Mavericks fell in five games to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.

He was drafted 33rd overall by the Dallas Maverick in the 2018 NBA draft and averaged 11.9 points, 3.7 assists, and 3.0 rebounds in his four seasons in Dallas.