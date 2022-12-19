19m ago
Report: Hurts' status in doubt for game against Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' status is in doubt for the game against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve due to an injury to his right shoulder suffered on Sunday against the Chicago Bears, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.
TSN.ca Staff
NFL: Eagles 25, Bears 20
Rapoport reported there is a real chance backup Gardner Minshew starts the game against the Cowboys.
Hurts is in the middle of an MVP season, guiding the Eagles to a 13-1 campaign, good for first place in the NFC. The quarterback has completed 67.3 per cent of his passes for 3,422 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions so far this season.