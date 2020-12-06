Jalen Hurts has entered the game for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles had Hurts run the offence for their entire second possession of the third quarter after they fell behind the Green Bay Packers 20-3. Hurts’ only pass during that drive was a 34-yarder to Jalen Reagor, the Eagles’ second completion to a non-tight end in the game.

Philadelphia drove beyond midfield, but eventually had to punt. A holding penalty on Isaac Seumalo wiped out a 28-yard run from Boston Scott that would have given the Eagles first-and-goal at the 9.

Eagles starting quarterback Carson Wentz has gone 6 of 15 for 79 yards and has been sacked four times. Hurts was sacked once on his series.