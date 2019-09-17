Jalen Ramsey addressed reporters Tuesday, one day after it became public that he and his agent asked the Jacksonville Jaguars for a trade.

Ramsey said repeatedly that he loves Jacksonville and is looking to Thursday's game against the Tennessee Titans. If he's still on the team, that is.

"I have nothing bad or negative to say about anyone in the building. I don't want to speak on it or give too much detail. I will let God do his work," he said.

"I'm super excited to play this Thursday....if I'm still here."

Reports of a trade request came just one day after he and head coach Doug Marrone were involved in a heated argument during Sunday's 13-12 loss to the Houston Texans. The incident was reportedly over Marrone not challenging a first-down call that moved the chains for Houston and the two were seen screaming at each other on the sidelines. Marrone later downplayed the incident and said that Ramsey would not be disciplined. The 24-year-old finished with four tackles and one pass defenced.

"Let's be clear about something. I didn't leak that information. Me and my agent. We are not the ones who leaked that information. And I was very strict about that. Because I did not want it to get out," Ramsey said.

"You gotta ask them ... they may or may not," replied Ramsey when asked about whether or not he thinks the Jags will honour his trade request.

Ramsey has been with the Jaguars since being selected No. 5 overall in the 2016 draft our of Florida State. In 50 career games, Ramsey has nine interceptions and 202 combined tackles.