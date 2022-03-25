The No. 5 Houston Cougars are headed to the Elite Eight after upsetting the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats 72-60 on Thursday night.

Guard Jamal Shead led Houston with 21 points, four rebounds, and five assists. Kyler Edwards hit a dagger three that put Houston up by 11 with just over one minute to go. Edwards finished with 19 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Canadian Bennedict Mathurin led Arizona with 15 points and chipped in with four rebounds and three assists. Arizona is the second top-seeded team to go down on Thursday, after the top-overall seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs fell 74-68 to Arkansas earlier in the night.

Houston will go on to face No.2 Villanova.