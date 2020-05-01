NFL quarterback Jameis Winston underwent LASIK eye surgery this off-season and is already seeing the benefits of it.

After signing with the New Orleans Saints this week, the 26-year-old spoke to the media and talked about the procedure.

“I can read licence plates. I can read street signs. I think the precision in the vision is the biggest difference,” Winston said.

Adding, "No blurriness, and I think that’s huge. Depth perception has increased tremendously and those are the big things. I didn’t have bad eyes, I just had astigmatism. I had certain things that they had to fix to increase the precision and the sharpness of my vision.”

Winston is coming off of an interesting 2019 season that saw the QB throw for 5,109 yards, 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.

The Alabama native entered the league in 2015 as the No. 1 pick in the draft and spent five seasons as the starter with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a record of 28-42. Through 72 games he has struggled with turnovers, averaging 1.22 interceptions per game.

When he became a free agent this offseason, no teams looked to him as a starting quarterback. In the opening days of free agency, many QBs were on the move but Winston remained untouched.

And then the New Orleans Saints came calling, after losing Teddy Bridgewater to the Carolina Panthers, the Saints were in need of a backup quarterback, someone who could sit behind Drew Brees and be called into action in-case of an emergency. Winston was their guy.

Will the LASIK surgery help him on the field? Well that remains to be seen. However, with the ability to now read streets signs and license plates, it already appears to be paying off for his day-to-day life.