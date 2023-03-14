Cornerback James Bradberry is returning to the Philadelphia Eagles on a three-year deal worth $38M, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

All-Pro CB James Bradberry is returning to the Eagles on three-year deal worth $38 million, including $20 million fully guaranteed and another $6 million in incentives, per sources. Total package is $44 million. pic.twitter.com/SMPhDKlPub — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2023

The deal includes $20M fully guaranteed with another $6M in incentives, Schefter adds.

Bradberry, 29, was selected by the Carolina Panthers with the 62nd overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Bradberry played four seasons for the Panthers (2016-10) before signing with the New York Giants.

A product of Arkansas State University, Bradberry garnered Pro-Bowl honours in his first season with the Giants in 2020 before before becoming a free agent at the end of the 2021 season.

Bradberry played in 17 games for the Eagles in the 2022 season, amassing 44 tackles and three interceptions.

In the post-season, the Pleasant Grove, Ala., native recorded an interception against his former team in the Eagles' 38-7 win over the Giants in the Divisional Round.