Could James Harden be returning to the place that made him a superstar?

The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey reports that the 10-time All-Star is expected to re-sign with the Houston Rockets in free agency once he officially declines his player option on the remaining year on his contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Harden, 33, spent eight-plus seasons with the Rockets from 2012 to 2021 before a trade to the Brooklyn Nets. Harden was an All-Star in each of his seasons with the team, winning the NBA scoring title on three occasions and was named the 2018 NBA Most Valuable Player.

Pompey notes that in the hiring process that concluded with the Rockets naming Ime Udoka head coach earlier this month, candidates were asked about potentially coaching Harden, who still owns a home in the Houston area and whose mother still lives in the city.

Sources tell Pompey that his interest is genuine and Harden isn't using the Rockets to leverage a better deal out of the Sixers. The Rockets have just over $60 million in cap space heading into next season.

With the Sixers holding Harden's Bird rights, they could offer him a four-year, $210 million deal, while other teams can offer a four-year deal worth $201.7 million. A sign-and-trade deal for the Sixers to get something back for Harden is also a possibility.

A native of Los Angeles, Harden is headed into his 15th NBA season. He appeared in 58 games in 2022-2023, averaging 21.0 points on .441 shooting, a league-leading 10.7 assists and 6.1 boards over 36.8 minutes a night.