Suns GM Jones wins Executive of the Year

Phoenix Suns general manager James Jones has won the 2020-21 NBA Executive of the Year award.

Phoenix went 51-21 this season, earning the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and made the Conference Finals for the first time since 2010.

Jones spent 14 seasons in the NBA, with stops in Indiana, Phoenix, Portland, Miami and Cleveland.

The three-time NBA champion was named an interim general manager on Oct. 8, 2018.

On April 11, 2019, the Suns removed the interim tag from Jones' title.

