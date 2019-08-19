Scratched against the Eskimos, Wilder Jr.'s future with Toronto is up in the air

James Wilder Jr. was back at practice for the Toronto Argonauts on Monday, two days after meeting with Argos head coach Corey Chamblin and general manager Jim Popp to discuss his future with the team.

According to TSN's Matthew Scianitti, the meeting between the two sides went "well."

The team announced the meeting would take place on Saturday after the running back was benched for the Argonauts's 41-26 loss to the Edmonton Eskimos on Friday.

James Wilder Jr. has his #Argos helmet and white practice jersey on. Hearing his meeting with GM Jim Popp and head coach Corey Chamblin went "well." #CFL — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) August 19, 2019

Chamblin refuted trade rumours regarding Wilder after Friday's loss, while Wilder said, that while he did not want a move, he would be open to a move if the team did not see him as a running back moving forward.

Wilder added that, despite a rib injury, he was available to play against the Eskimos, but was told by the club that he would only have a role on special teams.

Scianitti reports Wilder was working with the team's special teams unit on Monday.

In five games with the Argonauts this season, Wilder has gained 161 yards on 38 carries without a touchdown. He's added 26 receptions for 260 yards with two touchdowns.