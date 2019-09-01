Running back James Wilder Jr. is listed as the Toronto Argonauts' starting running back ahead of their Labour Day Classic against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Wilder lost his starting running back position to Brandon Burks as a result of a rib injury suffered in July and missing two practices because he was late coming back from the bye week, TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reported last week. Wilder missed the past two games for the Argos.

Wilder has played in six games for the Argos this season, recording 161 yards on 38 carries while adding 26 receptions for 260 yards and two touchdowns as a receiver.