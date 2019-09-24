SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Jamie Scott had 20 points, nine rebounds and four assists as Canada downed Puerto Rico 78-50 on Tuesday night in FIBA Women's AmeriCup play.

Kayla Alexander added 19 points and nine rebounds for Canada (3-0), which sits atop Group A.

Pamela Rosado led Puerto Rico (1-1) with 11 points and three rebounds.

Canada plays the Dominican Republic on Thursday in their final group phase game.

This was Canada's 15th straight win in the continental championship. The Canadians' last loss in the championship dates back to the final of the 2013 tournament.