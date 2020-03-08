Jamieson has nine points to lead Thunderbirds to win over Bandits

HALIFAX — Cody Jamieson had three goals and six assists as the Halifax Thunderbirds defeated the Buffalo Bandits 11-9 in National Lacrosse League action on Sunday.

Clarke Petterson had two goals and three assists for the Thunderbirds (8-4), who moved past Buffalo and Toronto into first place in the North Division after the Rock lost 13-10 to Calgary on Sunday.

Stephen Keogh had two goals and two assists, Graeme Hossak had two goals and an assist and Kyle Jackson scored twice. Ryan Benesch added four assists.

Chris Cloutier and Chase Fraser each had two goals and two assists for Buffalo (7-4). Ian MacKay had two goals and an assist, Josh Byrne had a goal and four assists and Justin Martin had a goal.

Warren Hill made 45 saves for Halifax, while Matt Vinc stopped 44 shots for Buffalo.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2020.