TORONTO — Janine Beckie and Jonathan David have been named Canada Soccer's players of the month for September after scoring for their clubs in European competition.

Beckie scored four goals in two UEFA Women's Champions League matches, helping Manchester City advance to the round of 16. The 25-year-old Beckie scored a hat trick in Man City's 4-0 victory over FF Lugano on Sept. 25.

David scored twice in KAA Gent's 3-2 Europa League victory over AS Saint-Etienne and collected four goals and two assists in four league matches in Belgium.

The 19-year-old was also on target for Canada in a 6-0 CONCACAF Nations League win over Cuba at BMO Field on Sept. 7. It was David's eighth goal for his country in 2019, a Canadian record.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2019.