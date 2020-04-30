Like most of the world, Janine Beckie is adjusting to life at home. For the Canadian international soccer player, this includes trying to conduct interviews via Zoom while staying with her mom and sister in Colorado, roughly 20 minutes south of Denver.

As we chat, Beckie is sidetracked by multiple interruptions. Her sister’s dog, Pixie, a Staffordshire terrier, barks in the background or noisily laps up water. Later on, Beckie has to dash upstairs to retrieve a charger for her dying laptop.

“Home interviews are so much fun,” she jokes at one point.

Like all athletes, Beckie is dealing with new challenges, like how to train optimally at home, or the uncertainty about when she’ll be able to return to the pitch. As an Olympian, she has also had to come to terms with the delay of the Tokyo Games until 2021.

“[I] thought it would be postponed, so I kind of had already gotten in that mindset,” she said. “When Team Canada announced that they weren’t going to send athletes, it was a mix of emotions for me. I was so proud that Canada had made the stance that they were going to keep the safety of the athletes a priority.

“There was also a sense of disappointment because you – more so than physically – mentally prepare for this pretty much since the World Cup ended. So that was difficult to comprehend, that it was going to be another year of mental preparation. It was going to be another year of physical preparation. But… It’s another year for us to get better.”

Beckie’s first major tournament at the senior level came in the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she helped Canada earn a second consecutive bronze medal. The forward scored three goals, tied for the team lead, including the fastest goal in Olympic history, finding the net 20 seconds into the opening match against Australia (Brazil’s Neymar would break the record days later in the semifinal against Honduras).

With a previous Olympics under her belt, Beckie knows she’ll be leaned on to provide guidance for her younger teammates in 2021.

“I think I’ll have a bigger responsibility to get the players that haven’t been in an Olympics ready for that experience,” she said. “That was a big part of our preparation for Rio. There was a big chunk of the team that hadn’t played in an Olympics, and obviously there was a big chunk of the team that hadn’t made the podium. Now an even bigger part of the team will have been to an Olympics, so it’s incredibly important that you prepare the players that haven’t.

“It’s a much different experience than the World Cup because games come fast. There’s not a whole lot of time to recover. It’s a difficult tournament to manoeuvre, and you’ve got to be in the best physical shape and the best mental place that you can be.”

Although the Olympics postponement was a disappointment for Beckie, her time in self-isolation hasn’t been void of good news. In early April, she signed a two-year extension with Manchester City, extending her stay with the club until 2022.

“This season has really just convinced me that that’s the place for me and my development at this stage in my career, so I’m excited for the next two years,” she said.

Beckie found a regular spot in City’s starting 11 this past season, which wasn’t the case when she first signed with club in 2018. Beckie struggled to find playing time during her inaugural season but used the period to evaluate what was missing in her game.

“It was difficult last year because we had [forwards] Nikita Parris and Georgia Stanway, who were both having incredible seasons and scoring a lot of goals,” she said. “As a manager, it’s hard to keep those players off the pitch when they’re playing so well. That’s what you want as a player: to be on teams that are competitive to get playing time, because that’s when you know you’re on a successful team. I did everything in my control to play last year. I got decent minutes for the talented team that we had, but obviously I wasn’t satisfied with the playing time I was getting. That’s how we all are when we’re not playing.

“When the summer came on, obviously I had to shift focus to the World Cup. The work that I had put in during the season paid off. I was playing well, and [the World Cup] was obviously a disappointment, but I was then motivated after the World Cup to put in as much work as possible to prepare myself for the preseason, and that’s what I did. I came in, had a good preseason, and won my spot in the starting 11 from the beginning of the year.”

Her versatility has also been on display this past season, with the winger shifting to an unfamiliar position at right back after teammate Aoife Mannion tore her ACL.

“I’ve really never had any desire to be a defender but I’m enjoying it now,” she said. “With City, fullback is a position that we were low on people for… The way that we play at City is so possession-oriented that playing fullback on our team is like playing just a deeper winger – for me, almost like a wingback. So, it’s actually been a really smooth transition.”

Could Canada see Beckie shift to backline on international duty as well?

“I don’t think it’s somewhere I’ll see myself with the national team, just because we have more players in that position. I think, me included, the staff and other players would prefer me closer to the goal. That’s my preference,” she said with a laugh.

Success at the club level is a relatively new experience for Beckie. Her professional career began in the NWSL in 2016, where she played for three seasons between the Houston Dash and Sky Blue FC. However, she admits she never found her stride during her tenure in the league, with just five goals in a combined 53 appearances.

“I really struggled when I played in the NWSL. I think I have to take almost all of that on my shoulders and admit that I was probably the reason that I wasn’t as successful,” she said. “I don’t think that I was challenged enough in those environments, and I don’t think that I challenged myself enough to really push my game and be at the top of my game.”

Despite the trying experience, Beckie, who grew up in Colorado and holds dual Canadian/American citizenship, says she “definitely” sees herself returning to the NWSL at some point.

“Obviously, the U.S. is where I consider home, and I would like to come back and play at home at some point again in my career,” she said. “If you had asked me that question [in 2018], I would have said absolutely, it will probably be soon. But now obviously my perspective has changed. Things are going so well for me right now… it will be really nice to continue to put down some roots in England and play for the next two years, and I’ll re-evaluate once that’s over.”

Beckie reflects on emotional interview after missed penalty in loss to Sweden At the 2019 Women's World Cup, Janine Beckie couldn't capitalize on a crucial penalty kick against Sweden and had an emotional interview after the loss. She looks back on that evening with TSN re-airing Canada's World Cup run from a year ago.

Beckie and the Canadian national team have endured somewhat of a rollercoaster coaster over the past year. After suffering an early exit in the round of 16 at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Canada ended the year with two lopsided defeats, losing 4-0 to both Japan and Brazil.

However, the Canadians began 2020 by qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics, and in March they finished third in the Tournoi de France, earning draws against two top-ranked teams: Brazil and the Netherlands.

“Not to not be super cliché – I’ve never been in a group that has a more aligned goal,” Beckie said. “Our arrows are all pointed in the same direction, if I can use that analogy, but more so than any other team I’ve ever been on. There’s not one person that I feel isn’t committed to our goal, and that was to win gold this summer, and now gold next summer, and to continue to push to be consistently one of the best teams in the world, and not just have these one-off games where we’re beating high-ranked teams.

“We’ve been doing some Zoom workouts together as a team. To be able to literally see each other doing the work in a time where I think it would be really easy for someone to not do the work and get away with it – everyone does it, and everyone does it because they know that if they don’t, they’re going to be the one that holds the team back, and we just don’t have those people. I think that’s what has been the DNA of Canada for the last decade and been the reason why we’ve gone back-to-back podiums at the Olympics, and why we’ve had success at big tournaments and success at big friendlies.”

While reflecting on the World Cup and Canada’s disappointment, Beckie admits that the team made some mistakes.

“I think we started the tournament so well and played so well in the first and second game that, as a coach, it’s difficult to make the decision to the change your players when you have players that are playing really well,” she said. “I feel for [head coach] Kenneth [Heiner-Møller] and the decisions that he had to make, and I know that he and the staff agree that if we were to do it again, we would have played more players. I think we had the depth to be able to do that.”

Canada used 16 of its 23 players on the roster throughout its four games in the tournament. Nine players started every match for the Canadians, with six of them playing every minute of those games.

“When you look at a team like, say the Netherlands or the U.S., the teams that made the final – you see teams with a lot of depth, and the depth is what took them so far in a tournament where you have to play seven games, because you can’t play the same players for seven games. Just physically, you can’t handle it,” Beckie said.

She has also had time to process her own personal tribulation. Trailing Sweden 1-0 with just over 20 minutes left, Canada was awarded a crucial penalty kick. While onlookers assumed Christine Sinclair would step up to the spot, the captain offered the chance to Beckie. The young forward placed her shot well, but Swedish goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl came up with an impressive diving save, and the Scandinavians would hold on for the 1-0 win.

After the match, a clearly emotional Beckie agreed to speak to TSN’s Laura Diakun, earning the respect and admiration of soccer fans worldwide.

“Laura made it easy on me,” Beckie said with a smile. “She was so kind in that moment, and obviously knew what I was feeling. She made it easy on me to feel comfortable doing the interview.

“I think it was important for me to express that this was kind of a passing-of-the-torch moment between me and Christine,” she said when asked why she agreed to do the interview. “It meant so much to me that, in that moment, she trusted me to take that penalty. It was very bothersome to me afterwards that people were blaming her for not taking the penalty, and that it’s her responsibility. It’s definitely not her responsibility. She’s the captain, but that doesn’t mean you have to do all the big moments for the team.”

Beckie is now able to take some positives from an emotionally draining experience.

“It’s been something that has given me a lot of confidence as a player and as a leader on our team, that I was able to be in that moment and express how I was feeling then,” she said. “You normally only see the success stories in those moments and the made PKs, because obviously it would have been an incredible moment had I made it, but that just wasn’t the way it was supposed to be. So [I was] able to use that moment to inspire young kids and show everyone, not just young people, that it’s not always the success stories that should be talked about and expressed.

“It’s a moment that I’ve thought about a lot since. I would be lying if I said it hasn’t kept me up some nights. But I know that if I get back in that moment again, the result will be different.”

It’s this display of her strength of character that have many touting Beckie as Sinclair’s successor for team captain.

“That’s a big compliment, that people are saying that, so I obviously I appreciate that,” she said with a laugh.

Beckie describes herself as a vocal player and enjoys communicating with her teammates in training and during games. But the 25-year-old is not convinced she’ll be the one to take over the leadership mantle.

“I don’t see myself – with the players on the team – being the one that’s going to wear the [captain’s] band when Christine retires,” she said. “There’s a lot of great candidates on our team. Obviously, that’s for Kenneth to decide and for the team to weigh in on. We’ll see how it unfolds. I don’t see wearing the captain’s band as the sole way to be a leader, so I’m looking forward to exploring that role over the next couple of years.”

Beckie’s outgoing nature has also brought along ventures in social media, as she has started her own vlog and podcast. Her vlog, Being Beckie, offers a behind-the-scenes look at training sessions with both Canada and Manchester City, while her podcast, Brewing with Beckie, features the soccer star chatting with various teammates and coaches.

Beckie credits creative agency J1S for helping her come up with the concept and the editing. While Beckie no longer works with the company, she is grateful for their guidance and the opportunities these new outlets have offered her.

“It’s just something that I have a lot of fun with,” she said. “I’ve learned a lot about technology and the way things should be done, and what’s the line between showing too much and not being transparent enough. It’s been really fun for me, and obviously I have connections in the athlete’s world and outside of that that I can tap into, and pick people’s brains in my podcast, so that’s been really cool.”

Her love of media perhaps shouldn’t come as a complete surprise; she studied journalism and media at Texas Tech. But while a future in broadcasting does hold interest for her once her playing career is done, her main post-retirement aspiration lies elsewhere.

“I’m really into house renovation, so I’d love to do full-time house renovation and do some freelance broadcast stuff on the side,” she said.

She excitedly acknowledges that HGTV is “by far” her favourite channel, and two house renovation shows are at the top of her list: Fixer Upper and Property Brothers.

“I’m obsessed with the Property Brothers,” she said. “I love every single one of their shows: the normal one, Buying and Selling, Forever Home… Jonathan and Drew [Scott] are amazing, and they’re also Canadian. I would absolutely love to meet them some day.”