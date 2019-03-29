Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Friday that Danny Jansen will be behind the plate for most of Marcus Stroman's starts this season.

Luke Maile behind the dish for Matt Shoemaker tonight.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) March 29, 2019

Montoyo added that Stroman feels comfortable with the young catcher. That comfort was on display on Opening Day, with Stroman tossing seven shutout innings with seven strikeouts before being lifted for Joe Biagini. The Jays went on to lose 2-0 in extra innings and drop their eighth straight home opener in the process.

Stroman appeared to echo his bond with Jansen on Twitter, writing "Danny Jansen. Student of the game who will be an all-star one day. Can't wait to compete with you all year bro!"

Danny Jansen. Student of the game who will be an all-star one day. Can’t wait to compete with you all year bro! pic.twitter.com/nPer1ZqEYL — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) March 29, 2019

Meanwhile, Montoyo told reporters there will be a limit of 80-to-100 pitches per start from each pitcher for the first part of the season.

Matt Shoemaker will toe the rubber Friday night as the Jays play their second game of the campaign, countered by former Jay Matt Boyd of the Tigers.