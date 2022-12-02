Japan vs. Croatia: How to watch, stream 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues on Monday with Japan facing Croatia in Round of 16 action.

Drawn into a group with two former FIFA World Cup champions, Japan advanced to the knockout stage by finishing first in Group E.

They defeated Spain 2-1 in their final group game to confirm their place at the top of the table after knocking off Germany by the same score in their opening contest in Qatar.

Japan also advanced to the Round of 16 at the World Cup in 2018, and were eliminated at that stage by Belgium.

Croatia held Belgium to a scoreless draw in their final round-robin game which was enough to send them through to the Round of 16 as the second-place team in Group F.

They defeated Canada 4-1 in their second game in Qatar after opening the tournament with a scoreless draw against group-winners Morocco.

Croatia advanced to the final of the 2018 World Cup where they were defeated by France.

How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup: Japan vs. Croatia

When: Mon., Dec. 5

Pregame Start Time: 9 a.m. ET/ 6 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: 9:45 a.m. ET/6:45 a.m. PT

