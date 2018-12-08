VANCOUVER — A teenage Japanese figure skater is attributing her breakout season to learning from past mistakes.

Rika Kihira captured gold at the Grand Prix Final on Saturday, capping a stunning freshman outing on the senior circuit.

"My failures from the past seasons really motivated me to do well," the 16-year-old said through a translator.

"I promised myself that I would remember them and never repeat those mistakes again."

Kihira led the field after the short program on Thursday. She stumbled on a triple Axel in her free skate on Saturday, but still managed to post a combined score of 233.12.

The tally beat her personal best of 224.31 points, which won her the NHK Trophy in Japan last month.

Kihira edged out reigning Olympic champion Alina Zagitova of Russia for the win.

Zagitova tallied 226.53 points after under-rotating a triple toe loop on the first combination of her free skate.

The 16-year-old said the error helped her focus on the rest of her program, but she'll spend the rest of the season working on skating cleanly.

Zagitova burst on to the senior skating scene last year, racking up wins on the Grand Prix circuit before taking gold at the European championship.

This season has been more difficult and she's struggled with nerves.

"The first senior season is easier than the second one," Zagitova said through a translator. "Because when you go out the first time, there are no expectations, no one expects anything and you can just got and skate."

Fellow Russian Elizaveta Tuktamysheva took third with a score of 215.32.

The 22-year-old changed her outlook on skating after missing the cut for the Olympic team, and said she's been focused on performing with less pressure this season.

"I think it's worked," Tuktamysheva said. "And this is most important. When you do something, you have to do it with your heart and understand that you do this because you love it. And I think I realize that this year."

Her enjoyment was evident in the free skate on Saturday, a program that Tuktamysheva said is the most technically difficult of her career.

"It's difficult but I love it," she said.

"When I'm competing, I'm not competing against someone else. I'm just enjoying competing."

The women's event was made up entirely of skaters from Japan and Russia.

On Friday, American Nathan Chen took gold in the men's event while Canada's Keegan Messing placed fifth.

Thirteen-year-old Stephen Gogolev of Toronto won the junior men's event.

The competition continues Saturday evening with the ice dance and pairs free skates.