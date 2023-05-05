Days after being selected with the 16th overall pick in the 2023 CFL Draft by the defending Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts, Pitt wide receiver Jared Wayne's focus is solely on his opportunity in the Lone Star State.

After not hearing his name be called in Kansas City during the 2023 NFL Draft, Wayne signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent, joining forces with fellow Canadian receiver John Metchie III.

Metchie, a fellow Ontarian, missed his entire rookie season after being diagnosed with leukemia. The former Alabama wideout has made progress in his recovery and has returned to the field.

Wayne has family ties to the CFL as his father, Patrick Wayne, played nine seasons in the CFL. While Patrick spent time with the BC Lions, Ottawa Rough Riders and Argonauts, recording 21 sacks as a linebacker, Jared's future north of the border is still in limbo.

"My focus is on the Houston Texans right now," Wayne said to Coty M. Davis of Sports Illustrated's Texans Daily. "I heard nothing but great things about the city of Houston. It's a blessing. I cannot wait to get down there and get started."

The Peterborough, Ont., native started 12 games for the Panthers last season, compiling 60 catches for 1,063 yards and five touchdowns. Wayne was named All-ACC Second Team and was selected to play in the Hula Bowl.

Over his five collegiate seasons with the Panthers (2019-22), Wayne played in 41 games, catching 146 passes for 2,308 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Knowing Wayne's opportunity with the Texans, the Argos doubled up at wide receiver during Tuesday's draft, selecting Queen's University product Richard Burton with the 47th overall pick.