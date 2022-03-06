The Cleveland Cavaliers won Sunday night to widen their lead over the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference playoff race, but it came at a cost.

Star centre Jarrett Allen suffered a fractured finger and is expected to be sidelined indefinitely, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star center Jarrett Allen has suffered a fractured finger and is expected to be sidelined indefinitely, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 7, 2022

Allen also got kneed in the quad tonight during Cleveland’s win over Toronto, but was diagnosed with a broken finger that will now require further evaluation and sideline the star center. https://t.co/cxXy2MaBia — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 7, 2022

Charania reports that Allen also got kneed in the quad during Sunday's matchup, but his finger injury is Cleveland's primary concern.

The 23-year-old left Sunday's victory early, playing just over 10 minutes and finishing with six points, two blocks and two rebounds. Allen is in the midst of a career season with the Cavs, entering Sunday's matchup averaging 16.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game in 55 appearances.

This is the San Diego native's second season with the Cavs after coming over from the Brooklyn Nets in a trade in January of last season.