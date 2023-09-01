KANSAS CITY, Kansas (AP) — Jasmyne Spencer's goal in the 67th minute gave Angel City a 1-0 victory over the Kansas City Current in the National Women's Soccer League on Friday night.

Spencer's left-footed shot from the right side went into the far corner and well out of Current goalkeeper Adrianna Franch's reach.

Angel City, coming off a 2-1 win over OL Reign last weekend, is undefeated in its last 10 matches across all competitions. The team moved into seventh in the league standings with the win.

Kansas City had three wins and a pair of draws over its last five matches in all competitions and was mired in 11th in the standings.

Franch stopped Paige Nielsen's shot off a free kick in the 11th minute. Angel City goalkeeper Angelina Anderson, making her first regular-season start, saved an attempt from Kristen Hamilton in the 25th.

Franch made another dramatic save on Sydney Leroux's shot in the 83rd minute.

Kansas City's Michelle Cooper was handed a yellow card in the first half. Because of yellow card accumulation, she will miss the Current's next regular-season game.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer