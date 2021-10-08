Race 6 is the Shady Well Stakes, an event for two-year-old fillies travelling 5 ½-furlongs on the Tapeta, Woodbine’s main track.

The debut winner Aubrieta will get a lot of support in this second start for a top a jockey/trainer combo and is a logical contender. I respect her but will try to beat her with the #7 Silver Magnatized, who sports the Prince of Wales winning connections of trainer Kevin Attard and jockey Gary Boulanger.

Attard makes a key equipment change (taking the blinkers off) which should give his filly a more relaxed approach. Couple this with a nice outside spot in the gate and I can see Silver Magnatized landing in the catbird seat. She’s my top choice for a slight upset over a few others in here who I will put underneath in some exactas and trifectas.

My fictional plays on the Dark Horse Bets app with my $50 bankroll are listed below.

Enjoy the Shady Well on TSN’s Racing Night Live (TSN3, 7pm et/4pm pt)!

Jason Portuondo’s Picks:

$20 Win #7

$2 Trifectas (6 bets - $12 total)

7/1/2

7/2/1

7/1/4

7/4/1

7/2/4

7/4/2

$4 Exactas (3 bets - $12 total)

7/1

7/2

7/4

$3 Exacta (2 bets - $6 total)

7/1

1/7