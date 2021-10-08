57m ago
Jason Portuondo’s picks for Racing Night Live - Oct. 8
Why Silver Magnatized is Jason's top choice for a slight upset at Woodbine.
Race 6 is the Shady Well Stakes, an event for two-year-old fillies travelling 5 ½-furlongs on the Tapeta, Woodbine’s main track.
The debut winner Aubrieta will get a lot of support in this second start for a top a jockey/trainer combo and is a logical contender. I respect her but will try to beat her with the #7 Silver Magnatized, who sports the Prince of Wales winning connections of trainer Kevin Attard and jockey Gary Boulanger.
Attard makes a key equipment change (taking the blinkers off) which should give his filly a more relaxed approach. Couple this with a nice outside spot in the gate and I can see Silver Magnatized landing in the catbird seat. She’s my top choice for a slight upset over a few others in here who I will put underneath in some exactas and trifectas.
My fictional plays on the Dark Horse Bets app with my $50 bankroll are listed below.
Enjoy the Shady Well on TSN’s Racing Night Live (TSN3, 7pm et/4pm pt)!
Jason Portuondo’s Picks:
$20 Win #7
$2 Trifectas (6 bets - $12 total)
7/1/2
7/2/1
7/1/4
7/4/1
7/2/4
7/4/2
$4 Exactas (3 bets - $12 total)
7/1
7/2
7/4
$3 Exacta (2 bets - $6 total)
7/1
1/7