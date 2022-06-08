Celtics fend off Warriors to take series lead in NBA Finals

Jaylen Brown scored 27 points while Jayson Tatum added 26 as the Boston Celtics fended off a second-half push by the Golden State Warriors to win Game 3 116-100 and take a 2-1 series lead in the NBA Finals.

Game 4 is Friday in Boston.

