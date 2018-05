The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired third baseman Giovanny Urshela from the Cleveland Indians in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named later.

We've acquired INF Giovanny Urshela from Cleveland in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named later. pic.twitter.com/oPNrIlQEfF — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 9, 2018

The 26-year-old appeared in 67 games for the Indians in 2017, posting a .224 batting average with one home run and 15 RBIs.

Urshela was reinstated from the 10-day DL and designated for assignment by the Indians on May 4th