The player to be named later in the Josh Donaldson trade is Julian Merryweather, the Toronto Blue Jays announced Friday.

The Blue Jays completed their late August trade with the Cleveland Indians that saw Donaldson leave the team by officially acquiring the Triple-A pitcher Merryweather. Merryweather had long been rumoured to be the PTBNL the Jays would acquire.

The 26-year-old Merryweather could not be named in the deal because he was on the disabled list at the time of the trade after having Tommy John surgery earlier in the year, and had subsequently not yet cleared waivers.

Merryweather, who the Indians drafted in the fifth round in 2014, does not have any career appearances at the major league level. He posted a 5.32 ERA with a 7-9 record in a combined 25 games spent at the Double-A and Triple-A levels during the 2017 season, and has a career 3.92 ERA and a 23-20 record over his five seasons in the minors.

The Jays designated infielder/outfielder Jon Berti for assignment to make room for Merryweather on the 40-man roster.