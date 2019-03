The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired pitcher Jason Adam from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for cash considerations, the team announced on Sunday.

Adam posted an 0-3 mark with a 6.12 ERA in 31 games with the Royals last season.

The 27-year-old was selected in the fifth round of the 2010 MLB Draft by the Royals.

Over six minor league seasons, Adam pitched to a 4.28 ERA over 566 innings.