1h ago
Jays activate Diaz, Grichuck from DL
TSN.ca Staff
MLB: Blue Jays 4, Red Sox 6
The Toronto Blue Jays announced Friday they have activated short stop Aledmys Diaz and outfielder Randall Grichuck from the disabled list.
Relief pitcher Jake Petricka and outfielder Dwight Smith Jr.were optioned to Triple-A Buffalo in corresponding roster moves.
Diaz has been out since early May with an ankle injury he suffered when he rolled his ankle running on first base. The 27-year-old was batting .216 with six home runs and 13 RBIs in 32 games before his stint on the DL.
Grichuck has been out since late April with a PCL strain he suffered while making a catch in the outfield. The 26-year-old was batting .106 with two home runs and seven RBIs in 25 games before his injury.