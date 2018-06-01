The Toronto Blue Jays announced Friday they have activated short stop Aledmys Diaz and outfielder Randall Grichuck from the disabled list.

Roster moves: SS Aledmys Diaz and OF Randall Grichuk have been activated from the DL are both in Detroit tonight. Optioned to Buffalo (AAA) are RHP Jake Petricka and OF Dwight Smith Jr. — Blue Jays PR (@BlueJaysPR) June 1, 2018

Relief pitcher Jake Petricka and outfielder Dwight Smith Jr.were optioned to Triple-A Buffalo in corresponding roster moves.

Diaz has been out since early May with an ankle injury he suffered when he rolled his ankle running on first base. The 27-year-old was batting .216 with six home runs and 13 RBIs in 32 games before his stint on the DL.

Grichuck has been out since late April with a PCL strain he suffered while making a catch in the outfield. The 26-year-old was batting .106 with two home runs and seven RBIs in 25 games before his injury.