The Toronto Blue Jays have assigned utilityman Darnell Sweeney to Triple-A Buffalo, the team announced Tuesday.

The Jays recalled Sweeney from AAA last week. He appeared in one game on Aug. 1 against the Oakland Athletics where he went 0-2 with two walks.

Sweeney has also spent time with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2015, where he hit .176 in 37 games.

