3h ago
Jays assign UTIL Sweeney to Triple-A
TSN.ca Staff
MLB: Blue Jays 3, Mariners 6
The Toronto Blue Jays have assigned utilityman Darnell Sweeney to Triple-A Buffalo, the team announced Tuesday.
The Jays recalled Sweeney from AAA last week. He appeared in one game on Aug. 1 against the Oakland Athletics where he went 0-2 with two walks.
Sweeney has also spent time with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2015, where he hit .176 in 37 games.
The Jays will begin a three-game homestand with the Boston Red Sox Tuesday night at Rogers Centre. Marcus Stroman is expected to get the ball for the home side, going up against left-hander Drew Pomeranz.